LAWRENCEBURG - Now in its 38th season, the Tri-State Antique Market has become a popular Midwest destination for antiquers, thrifters, DIY decorators, repurposers and treasure hunters alike.
Billed as Indiana’s largest monthly antiques and vintage only market, there have been numerous success stories of great finds and bargains discovered throughout the years. But that hasn’t stopped the Market from continuing to improve the shopping fun for its patrons, and on Sunday, June 4, the Market will continue that tradition with a new surprise twist for shoppers to enjoy.
The market continues to feature an ever changing line up of over 200 vendors selling a wide variety of antique, vintage and retro goods spanning the last couple centuries.
Over the last few years the Market has added features to enhance the comfort and fun for its shoppers including additional shaded seating, new concessions options, a photo booth, contests with prizes, and a face board that attendees can use to snap fun photos to share.
On June 4 the Market will unveil something new that will lend a little lighthearted fun for its attendees and create a more festive environment without taking away from the main attraction the Market is known for: fabulous antique and vintage treasures.
The Tri-State Antique Market is always held the first Sunday of the month from May through October, and is located at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds, a five acre facility conveniently located in southeast Indiana, approximately one mile west of exit 16 off I-275.
The grounds are wheelchair accessible with modern restrooms, free parking, and local concessions will be available.
More than half of the vendor booths are indoors or under cover, so the market is held rain or shine.
Official Market hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., but “earlybird” shoppers are admitted during vendor set up at 6 a.m. for no additional charge.
A $5 adult admission is charged at all times during market hours. Attended pets and children are welcome for no charge.
Complete Tri-State Antique Market information, including detailed directions, area accommodations, and photos of past Market finds is available at www.lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com as well as the Facebook and Instagram pages under Tri-State Antique Market, or by contacting promoter Aaron Metzger at (513)702-2680 or info@lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com.
Later 2023 Market dates include Sundays July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.