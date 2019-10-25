John 14:27 “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give unto you: not as the world gives, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
As far back as I can remember our Presidents have met with world leaders to discuss the need for peace. As the world population grows there are new ideas popping up or, someone comes on the scene that will affect change regardless of the outcome. Hitler is one that comes to mind.
Along with the importance to promote peace, the need for each of us to live peaceably as possible exists. Peace in our communities which can spread throughout the region is something many are wanting to promote.
My friend, Dr. Robert A. Schuller recently was here in Greensburg with us at FaithPoints For Living. He recently had traveled to South Korea where he met with a delegation of Christians, both clergy and laity. They spent a lot of time in specific prayer for the persecuted Christians of North Korea.
The Christians who live in regions like North Korea, China and other areas, are under great persecution from their governments. In China, the government recently came to a large church, cleared out all the people inside and commenced to bulldoze the building.
That congregation no longer has a building to worship in but, they do have a peace that passes all of our understanding and, they continue to meet in various places worshiping the Lord.
Here in our own country there are reports of vandalism against houses of worship, not only Churches but also Synagogues and Mosques. There are people who are just evil and desire to tear down anything that may represent goodness.
So, during your prayer time this week, begin to practice adding the persecuted Christians to your list of intentions. If you have watched the news or read the paper over the past few years, then you are aware of those Christians who have been beheaded by ISIS. I have read reports and saw a video of these monsters taking a Priest along with others and beheading them. There have been reports of those who have entered houses of worship and killing those in attendance.
It has come to a place where pastors and church leaders are receiving notice of those who will come and give safety instruction so the church can be vigilant and aware of security issues.
Through all of the rumor of war, unsettled issues and governmental upheavals, those who believe, have Christ. As Our Lord has said, “Let not your heart be troubled.” There will always be something to attempt to take our minds off the purpose of our lives. Don’t lose your vision or dedication to Jesus Christ.
