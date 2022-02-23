EDINBURGH - The Philip Schoff Chapter of the National Society United States Daughters of 1812 met on January 8, 2022 at the Edinburgh Library.
We welcomed three new members and one transferred member.
The Indiana State Society of the United States Daughters of 1812 was organized on May 21, 1910 by Mrs. Wilbur F Winchester.
Mrs. Winchester also the organized on March 30 1911,the Philip Schoff Chapter, of which she was the Regent. This Chapter was named by its Charter Members for Mrs. Winchester's great-grandfather, Philip Schoff, of Guernsey County, Ohio.
There are seven NSUSD of 1812 in the state and members live in 40 of the 92 counties with nine members living in surrounding states.
For more information on this Chapter, email rebeccaspeaker@sbcglobal.net or peggybosticdar@gmail.com.
The next meeting is at 10 a.m. April 2 at the Edinburgh Library. We invite you to join us!
