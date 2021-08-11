Dr. Michael Layne has written a book that I’ve found quite interesting. It does make the reader thin,k and that’s a good thing. You probably know Dr. Layne. He has a column in the Daily News. Much of the time I agree with what he writes. Sometimes though, I must think about what he’s written and then usually agree with his viewpoint.
The title of his newest book is, “Born to Win. Bound to Excel: 9 Keys to Unlocking Your Dream Factor.” He said that one of the problems we face daily is breaking through the grasp of negativity that has taken up residence in our minds and spirits. That line caused me to want to read on. Negativity is one of those things that I’ve learned it’s best to throw out as soon as it settles in my head. Or try to. It doesn’t always work, so I decided to read this book and allow it to help get negativity, pessimism, disapproval and cynicism out of my mind faster.
The book was described by Dr. . Robert Anthony Schuller, former pastor, Crystal Cathedral, Garden Grove, California and New York Times best selling author, thusly: “The apostle Paul said, ‘God has not given you a spirit of fear; but of power, love and a sound mind.’ Through his book, Dr. Michael Layne shares with us the tools to overcome fear and realize that God has given us the power to experience the reality of our dreams and visions. Though the faith (sound mind) of a mustard seed we can move any mountain that stands between us and our destiny; knowing that love never fails..”
Dr. Layne was born in Springfield, Ohio and raised by his grandparents. He overcame obstacles of his family moving often during his school years, often within the same school district. As usual, though, he found a positive way to look at that experience; he learned how to meet new people.
He was raised in a religious home and has felt close to the Lord since a child. In high school, he began to sense a call to some kind of ministry. He said, “During the summer between my junior and senior years of high school, I worked with an evangelistic team. We traveled to Canada for a series of meetings. While there, one August afternoon, while I was praying and doing a devotion, I sensed a strong call to ministry, and that afternoon I said, “Yes” to that call.
After high school he worked at a grocery store and then a men’s clothing store. In 1969, he traveled, playing music and conducting revival services. His ability to play the organ took him into churches, both Black and White congregations, and he played for various tent revival meetings.
During the 1970s he traveled a lot and that eventually led to a job with a new church start in North Dallas, Texas. “When I came on board,” he remembers, “we had about 30 people. When I exited from that church in 1980 we had grown to where we had broken ground for an 8,000 seat auditorium.”
Next he entered law enforcement. He continued his journey with Our Lord, but a bit differently. During the years of law enforcement he said he also worked in radio broadcasting. “Broadcasting has become a passion for me while I was in high school. I found myself working at radio stations over the years as a DJ, news announcer, script writer, and traffic reporting in Dallas.”
“The ministry has always played a role in my day to day living. My greatest joys these days are writing a newspaper column for almost 11 years, book writing, now on my fourth book, and continuing the radio broadcasting as our ministry has an online radio station,” he continued.
My opinion is that the various jobs and interests he’s had has contributed to his ability to write this book, and I highly recommend it for everyone. He and his wife Donna have four children, 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two dogs.
He said he loves life and working for Our Lord as an Evangelical Orthodox Catholic.
“Tell the readers I’d love to hear from them by mail or email at Dr. Michael Layne, P.O. Box 282, Greensburg, IN 47240 or email mlayne@faithpoints.org.
His new book will be available sometime in September on Amazon and the website http://www.faithpoints.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.