CARTHAGE - The nominations for this year's Carthage Queen are in and the judges will certainly have their work cut out for them. Please join the fun by attending the Queen Pageant at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Marick Event Center.
The 2022 Freedom Festival Queen nominees:
- Pat Armstrong
- Rita Guhr
- Ruth May
- Judy Muir
- Judy Nigh
- Anna Marie Pitts
- Ra Jean Pitts
- Rita Richmond
Come support your favorite contestant! Light refreshments will also be available. Admission is free, but donations to the FOC Scholarship Fund will be accepted.
July 30 marks another fun event that has lots to offer. The Kids of Carthage is hosting a fundraiser, The Covered Bridge Benefit Ride, Motorcycle and Jeep and Cruise-In. The day's festivities start with the Carthage Lions Club breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Along with the breakfast and ride, “Kids of Carthage” will have afternoon activities including family games, 50/50 raffles, live music DJ Detroit, silent auction, local vendors and Wood Fired Pizza Truck.
The proceeds from the breakfast hosted by the Carthage Lions Club will go for refurbishing the four entry signs that first welcome the visitors and residents to Carthage. The town and residents are grateful to the Lions Club who also take care of the flowers and mulching around those signs. The signs are being refurbished by Barn Works, Mark Westra. The project should be completed by the September 10, FOC Fall Festival.
The Lions Club is funding this project with any help we can get and we are hoping for a great turn out on July 30. We need the community’s help to spread the word about this event. Anything you can do for us to help make this breakfast fundraiser and ride a success will be truly appreciated. All benefits will go to the Kids of Carthage and to improve our beautiful town. A detailed flyer can be found on the “Kids of Carthage” facebook page.
Don’t forget that the Marick Event Center hosts Open Jams from 6 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month. We always encourage more performers and audience members. The first and third Thursdays of the month the Kids of Carthage sponsors a Gospel Jam from 6 to 8 p.m. at the community building. Please consider being a part of some of the special activities our small town has to offer.
