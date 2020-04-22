As we all continue to get through this virus, we need to be thankful for our neighbors, family and friends who have stepped up to get the needed food, medicine and other supplies for those who are staying in.
I am most grateful to my family for all their help while we are staying in. At least we can get outside and enjoy some of the nice weather we have had. We also have a new great grandson this past week and another on the way later this summer, for which we are very grateful. This means I need to start on another baby quilt. As we spend time in the house, I can always find something to sew and also we like putting puzzles together. I keep finding some old ones in the closet. The last one we finished is the City of Indianapolis. I know it is old because it still has Market Square on it. Remember that?
As we are looking for items to cook with, there are always substitutions we can use. I am giving you some of more common ones.
Baking powder 1 teaspoon — 1/4 tsp. baking soda plus 1/2 tsp. cream of tartar
Square of chocolate — 3 -4 T. cocoa plus 1 T. butter
Cornstarch — 2 T. flour
1 T. prepared mustard — 1 tsp. dry mustard
Self- rising flour — 1 c. all purpose flour plus 1/2 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. baking powder
1 cup of sour milk or buttermilk --1 T. lemon juice or vinegar
1 cup white sugar – 1 c. brown sugar or 1 1/4 c. of powdered sugar
1 whole egg ---1/4 c. egg substitute
Small onion — 1 T. instant minced onion
1 pkg of cream cheese – 1 c. of pureed cottage cheese or 1 c. plain yogurt
Bread crumbs — use cracker crumbs or oatmeal
Parmesan cheese — use Romano cheese
Vegetable oil for baking — use 1 c. applesauce for 1 c. fruit puree
Vinegar — 1 tsp. lemon or lime juice
If you had ham left from Easter you may chop it up and add to macaroni and cheese or scalloped potatoes.
Ham Balls
1 1/2 lb. ground ham
1 lb. fresh pork sausage
2 eggs, beaten
1 c. Ritz crackers, crushed
1 c. half and half
2 T. minced onion
salt and pepper to taste
Sauce for basting --1 cup brown sugar, 1/2 c. cranberry juice and 1 T. dry mustard
Mix first eight ingredients together. Shape into balls and place in shallow an. Mix ingredients for sauce and pour over balls. Bake 325 degrees for about 1 hour. Baste during baking.
Three Bean Casserole
1 can kidney beans
1 can lima or butter beans
3 cans pork and beans
1 c. catsup
1/2 lb. bacon, cut up
2 small onions, chopped
1 c. brown sugar
1 tsp. mustard
Brown bacon. Drain most of drippings. Add onions and cook for a while; Add brown sugar, catsup and mustard and mix. Pour all beans together without draining. Pour bacon mixture over then and bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Can be prepared the day before for baking the next day. Also freezes well. You could all use other kinds of beans.
Cherry Chocolate Jello Cake
1 chocolate cake mix
1 large box of cherry jello
1 tub of cool whip
1 jar maraschino cherries
Mix cake as directed on box and bake. Allow to cool; Poke holes in rows with a fork. Make jello as directed on package. Pour over cooled cake. Refrigerate four to six hours. Top with Cool Whip and cherries before serving.
Hot Fudge Pudding Cake
1 1/2 c. boiling water
1 6-oz. pkg. chocolate chips
1 1/2 c. Bisquick
1/2 c. sugar
1/2 c. nuts, optional
1/2 c. milk
1/2 c brown sugar
Pour boiling water over chips. set aside. Mix Bisquick, sugar, nuts and milk together. pour into a baking dish and sprinkle with brown. sugar, Pour chocolate chips and water mixture over the top and bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes.
I hope every one is doing fine and being creative when cooking and baking. My family always laughs about what I use when I don’t have the exact ingredient. They are surprised when I say I followed the recipe exactly.
