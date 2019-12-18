INDIANAPOLIS – Indy VegFest Inc. is pleased to announce that beginning in 2020 its flagship event, Indy VegFest, is moving to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
On March 29, 2020, Indiana’s largest vegan food and lifestyle festival will make its debut at the downtown Indianapolis arena, which also serves as home to the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and WNBA’s Indiana Fever.
Centrally-located, spacious, and with thousands of nearby parking spaces and readily-available public transportation, the fourth annual free Indy VegFest will be the most accessible event to date.
The annual festival, which regularly draws more than 5,000 attendees, will showcase regional food vendors sampling and selling some of the best vegan food in the Midwest.
Indy VegFest also features a full schedule of educational and inspirational speaker presentations, interactive cooking demos with Indianapolis area chefs, free yoga and fitness classes, kids’ activities and more.
Additionally, Indy VegFest will feature local and national vendors selling a wide selection of vegan and cruelty-free products including apparel, body care, health and wellness, home decor, household items and more.
Bankers Life Fieldhouse is located at 125 S. Pennsylvania Street in downtown Indianapolis.
Visit www.indyvegfest.com for more information on 2020 Indy VegFest schedules, speakers, vendors and sponsors.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.