Mary M. Davis, age 86 of Greensburg, died Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Aspen Place in Greensburg. Born January 6, 1935 in Decatur Co. Indiana, she is the daughter of Marie (Nee: Redelman) and Edward Hardebeck. She married Robert Davis Jr. August 27, 1955 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, St. Ma…
