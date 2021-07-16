Acts 4:19-20
19 But Peter and John answered and said unto them, Whether it be right in the sight of God to hearken unto you more than unto God, judge ye. 20 For we cannot but speak the things which we have seen and heard.
Cassandra Billingsley, of Sunman, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 12, 2021. For more information, please visit www.cookrosenberger.com.
Charles P. Holtel, age 85 of Hamburg, died Monday, July 12, 2021 at his home. Born April 10, 1936 in Franklin County Indiana, he is the son of Theresa (Nee: Bedel) and Leo Holtel. He worked in the sanding and spraying department at Batesville Casket Company and retired as a long-time foreman…
