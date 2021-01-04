COLUMBUS - Our Hospice is launching Transformers, a new bereavement group for children and families. The group name, Transformers, encourages children to see themselves as powerful people, capable of positive change.
Transformers will begin meeting via Zoom on the second Thursday of each month from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The initial meeting will be on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Our Hospice President, Laura Leonard said, “Children do experience grief differently than adults and it is important they have a safe space to be heard while they work through their emotions and feelings. We recognize that there are few resources for grieving children and want to provide an opportunity for children to talk about the loss of their loved one. This group is open to any child (ages 5-12) who experienced the death of a person near to them whether they received hospice services or not.”
The group will engage children and parents in the following ways:
• Once registered, a monthly “packet” of information will be sent (via email or postal mail) that includes the topic of the month and some activities for the family to do together throughout the month. Then, the group will meet to discuss the topic and share experiences with one another.
• The activities will provide an opportunity for the whole family to work on some grief issues together, in a way that is age-appropriate for the child(ren).
• The Our Hospice team is available to support the family and provide guidance, resources and education along the way.
• The members of the group will have a chance to meet other children/families who are going through some of the same things they are.
Contact Bereavement Specialist, David Dopson at 812-314-8096 or email wdopson@crh.org to register for Transformers and receive the Zoom link.
“We look forward to helping the healing process for children and families in our communities,” said Leonard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.