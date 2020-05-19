LifeStream Services is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter and Dementia Friends Indiana to offer a virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group. The group will meet virtually on the last Thursday of every month from 2 to 3 p.m. beginning Thursday, May 28.
The Dementia Caregiver Support Group is led by a trained Alzheimer’s Association facilitator and is a safe place for people living with dementia and their care partners to:
- Develop a support system.
- Exchange practical information on challenges and possible solutions.
- Talk through issues and ways of coping.
- Share feelings, needs and concerns.
Those interested in attending a meeting must sign up in advance online at bit.ly/alzsupportgroup or call the Alzheimer’s Association’s Helpline at 800-272-3900. A link to the meeting will be sent after registering. Space is limited, so register early! Questions can be directed to Reilly Huelsmann at 317-587-2207 or rhuelsmann@alz.org.
This project is a part of the Dementia Friends Indiana initiative which works to educate communities on how to become a safe place for people living with dementia and their caregivers. LifeStream is East Central Indiana’s Dementia Friends Administrator. Learn more or become a Dementia Friend online by visiting lifestreaminc.org/dementiafriends or contact Beth Evans, Director of Community Services, at bevans@lifestreaminc.org or 765-405-3001.
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. The vision of the Alzheimer’s Association is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
LifeStream is an Area Agency on Aging that works to improve the quality of life for people at risk of losing their independence. LifeStream serves over 19,000 seniors and people with disabilities throughout 12 counties in Indiana including Blackford, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph, Rush, Union, and Wayne. Programs and services include care management, transportation, in-home care, Senior Cafes, home-delivered meals, guardianships, caregiver support, home modifications, information and assistance, volunteer opportunities and more. For more about the organization call (800) 589-1121 or visit online at www.lifestreaminc.org and follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lifestreamservices.
