Blaine Wagner, a sophomore at North Decatur, is a National FFA Agriscience Finalist.
Currently, he is in the top 10 of the Nation in his category. He will be competing virtually in October during the National Convention to fight for 1st place. Blaine is creating a video summarizing his research on how Sport Dogs have been affected during the time of COVID.
The National FFA Agriscience Fair recognizes students who gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agricultural enterprises.
Students use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food, and natural resources.
Participation begins at the local level and progresses to state and national levels.
First place will receive $1000, second place $750, and third place $500.
