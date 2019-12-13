James 5:7-10
7 My friends, be patient until the Lord returns. Think of farmers who wait patiently for the spring and summer rains to make their valuable crops grow. 8 Be patient like those farmers and don't give up. The Lord will soon be here! 9 Don't grumble about each other or you will be judged, and the judge is right outside the door. 10 My friends, follow the example of the prophets who spoke for the Lord. They were patient, even when they had to suffer.
There is a weekly radio show aired on NPR called "Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me." Besides the host, there are guests and they play a game of asking questions and getting a response from one of the guests, or they may have two guests on the phone playing a game of trivia. There are a lot of laughs and it is always fun to listen to.
Have you ever played a trivia game and you almost had the answer? You knew the answer, but it just wasn’t forming in your mind. Frustrating, isn’t it? It makes you want to say, “Wait, wait, don’t tell me. I almost have it!”
In life, there are some things we know and understand while in other situations there are things we don’t know but have a desire to go ahead and guess at whatever it may be and hope for the best.
One of the things we see about Jesus is that He gave storylines to the people so they could better understand what He was saying. The stories were simple because the people were not used to this sort of teaching.
For the third week of Advent, the Epistle reading is from the book of James. As you read that passage, at the beginning Jesus talks about being patient. He uses the farmer as an example.
Every spring I so enjoy watching the crops being planted. I know some farmers use a no till method while many will plow and disc their fields. In either case, the process takes time, money and energy. As Jesus said, “They are patient for the rain to make their crops valuable.”
Wait, wait, don’t tell me! Is patience a part of the process? You bet it is. Sometimes patience seems a nuisance, but it is a process for all of us whether we are farmers or not.
It takes patience to cultivate our work, hobby and our Christian life. We look at church and think about how long it takes to get some things done, yet for centuries the church has gone through changes and many have died without seeing the particular change they wanted.
As Jesus said, “Follow the example of the prophets who spoke for the Lord. They were patient even when they had to suffer.” Our human side may say, “I didn’t sign on to suffer.” Our spiritual side says, “Bring on the battle of the Lord. He is on my side, and if He is for me who can be against me?”
As we progress through the rest of Advent, ask God to help you with your doubts, fears, and disobedience to Him. Just as in Lent, Advent is also a time of repentance. After all, we will be celebrating the birth of our Lord, and as we wait for that time to happen on the calendar be ready for His return to this Earth for the church.
