COLUMBUS – The Alzheimer’s Association® invites Columbus-area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sunday, Sept. 29 at Mill Race Center in Columbus.
Funds raised from the Walk will support critically needed research, as well as local education and support programs. Onsite registration for the event begins at 12:30 p.m.
On Walk day, participants will learn about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, volunteer opportunities, public policy initiatives and local programs and services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter.
Participants will also honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s.
“It is one thing to hear the sobering statistics on this disease, but the Promise Garden Ceremony is a powerful way to witness the impact in our local community firsthand,” said Kyle Davern, Manager, Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Columbus. “Many participants will even write a tribute to a loved one on the petals. It’s a meaningful way for friends and family to come together in the fight against Alzheimer’s.”
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the only one in the top 10 that cannot be prevented, slowed or cured. More than 5 million Americans are living with the disease, including 110,000 Hoosiers. Approximately 1,300 are living with the disease in Bartholomew County alone. Another 4,000 are serving as unpaid caregivers.
In 2018, Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Columbus raised nearly $87,000 for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This year, the Greater Indiana Chapter aims to raise $98,000.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Columbus is supported by Nationwide Presenting Sponsor Edward Jones and Chapter-wide sponsor Trilogy Health Services, with additional support from Columbus Transitional Care and Rehabilitation and Four Seasons.
Participants are encouraged to pre-register online for free at alz.org/indiana/walk. For Walk updates, participants may visit the Greater Indiana Chapter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @alzindiana and join the Columbus Walk to End Alzheimer’s Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/columbuswalk.
Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.
Alzheimer's Association®
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s®. Visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.
