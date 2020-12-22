CINCINNATI, OHIO - It was recently announced that Ryan M. Walsman of Greensburg was named Vice President of Marketing for Unity Financial Life Insurance Company, Cincinnati, Ohio.
Walsman has had a successful background in pre-need sales, business development, and sales management in the funeral and cemetery profession.
He recently served as the Sales and Marketing Manager for Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery - Cincinnati for the last three years, and prior as a Market Sales Manager for Security National Life, and a Preneed Account Executive.
“I’m looking forward to this opportunity and continuing the great work Chris Kuhnen has established at Unity Financial. We have a lot more work to do, and I look forward to growing, serving, and continuing to be a reliable and valuable resource for all of our funeral partners,” Walsman said.
In his new role, Ryan will direct and oversee the Sales and Marketing operations of the company, working closely with Managing General Agents and Independent Agency’s across the country.
In making the announcement, Jay Hardy, Company CEO & President said, “Ryan comes from an ideal background and has exactly the experience we were looking for. Unity Financial is a leader in both the funeral preneed and Medicaid compliant insurance markets. Ryan’s experience in both of these markets made him a great fit for Unity.”
Unity Financial is one of the fastest growing life insurance companies in the country. They are domiciled in Ohio and are licensed to do business in 48 states plus the District of Columbia.
