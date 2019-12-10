GREENSBURG – Family and friends, come help celebrate Helen Wasson’s 100th birthday from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Aspen Place Health Campus, Greensburg, Indiana.
Helen is a life-long resident of Decatur County.
She graduated from Burney High School. She married Harry Ray Wasson in 1941 and had three children: James Wasson (Carmelita – deceased), Mike Wasson (Donna), and Cindy Scales (Bill); four grandchildren: Anita Wasson-Dunkin, Allan Wasson (Anjum), Todd Wasson (Jess) and Grace Marley; four great-grand children; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is a housewife and helped her husband, Harry, on the farm.
Helen is a 54-year member of the Candle Lighters Home Extension Club and a 69-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Come make it a special day for Helen with your special birthday wishes and your fondest memories.
