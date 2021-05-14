The Indiana State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) continues hosting live Medicare related educational events on Facebook. All events start at 10 a.m., so mark your calendars.
If you are unable to attend them live, all SHIP video presentations are saved to the SHIP Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Indiana.SHIP).
May live events include the following:
May 17 – An Overview of Indiana Adult Protective Services – with special guest presenter Mary Ledford
SHIP is a free and impartial Medicare related information and Medicare counseling program provided by the Indiana Department of Insurance.
If you have questions about Medicare or need help resolving Medicare related problems, contact SHIP by phone at 800-452-4800 (866-846-0139 TDD) during normal business hours or go online at www.medicare.in.gov.
Find SHIP on Facebook and Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.