Life has put all of us through many changes over the past year. I hope these four ideas will help you to continue navigating life.
Life can get messy, complicated and frustrating for people. Unexpected changes in life can create situations where a person feels like they have lost control, won’t reach their goals, and have been forced off the path they’d prefer. It’s all too common for people to deal with unexpected changes in life in negative ways that make the experience even harder for them.
Are there positive ways to deal with unexpected changes if life? Of course there are! Researchers and psychologists tell people that dealing with unexpected changes in life in positive ways helps them overcome challenges, persevere, and build personal character.
Here are four powerful positive ways to deal with unexpected changes in life.
Acknowledge and Accept Changes
Unexpected changes often feel like a loss. People mourn losing their previous lifestyle, status, or circumstances when an unexpected change happens. One of the stages of grief over a loss is denial. Denial is a reaction that tries to keep the change from not having any negative effects on your life by pretending, wishing, and acting as if the change didn’t happen.
The denial reaction can make things more complicated by keeping you from dealing with the unexpected change. Changes happen in life all the time. Some changes are minor, like the cable company dropping a channel you like, while others are major, like losing a job.
No matter what the unexpected change is, the first step in coping with it is to acknowledge that it happened. Acknowledging that there is a change allows you to find positive ways to deal with it.
Once you acknowledge the change, acceptance is the next step. You can’t go back in time and undo the change, so accepting it allows you to move forward positively and find ways to cope. Unexpected change can bring good things into your life if you acknowledge and accept it and move forward.
Explore Your Feelings about Changes
When unexpected changes happen, do you worry about them, or do you embrace the opportunity to learn and grow? Change can make you feel many different emotions. Wasting your time being upset, worried, or angry robs you of positive emotions that can help you cope with unexpected changes. Negative emotions won’t stop the change or make it go away, so don’t waste your time dwelling on them.
Change is often a force for better things in life. You won’t know if a different job is more satisfying, a new city to live in is more interesting, or having to buy a new car saves you money on gas and maintenance unless you embrace these unexpected changes with a positive attitude. y looking at change is an opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed in unexpected ways, your attitude and emotions will be positive and help you accept change.
Practice Living in the Present
Heraclitus, the ancient Greek philosopher, is created with saying that “The only constant in life is change.” Denying, wishing away, or feeling upset about the past, before the unexpected change, does not help you cope with the present. Worry, anxiety, and dread about possible future changes don’t help either. The most positive way to deal with unexpected changes in life is to practice living in the present.
Living in the present means being prepared each day to overcome the challenges that change can bring. It means keeping your focus on now, not on the past or future.
Having future goals is essential, but you won’t reach them if you don’t focus on what you need to do today to accomplish them. Living in the present allows you to deal with unexpected changes in life and use them as opportunities to learn and grow.
Find Support
Unexpected changes to happen to everyone. Find support for the unexpected changes in your life by relying on friends with positive attitudes who embrace change. Learn more about how to cope with unexpected changes from people who already deal well with change by reading books or attending classes or seminars. You’ll find that getting positive support and advice for unexpected changes in life will help you be positive, accepting, and ready for change.
Please know that we, at FaithPoints, stand ready to assist you with the idea of change. We will be glad to hear from you. Contact Pastor Layne at, mlayne@faithpoints.org.
