Sure, some residents of Decatur County get bored talking or reading about the tree that grows out of our courthouse tower. Or maybe we just take it for granted. Why, even my great-great-nephew came up from Louisville one day a few years ago, and his parents, grandparents and several more family members went to the square so he could see the famous tree.
What was his reaction?
“You mean we came all the way up here just to see that?”
All of us got a kick out of that statement. We knew that eventually he would understand how unique, unusual and wonderful it is. I’m sure he’ll brag to his friends that he has seen it.
Clarksburg’s George Morgan showed me a rare film a few weeks ago. It is a film showing some unusual curiosities of our United States. It was a film taken by a prolific film maker back “in the old days.” E. M. Newman made short films that were shown along with a movie back in old days. Movie theaters showed short films about the news of the day. E.M. Newman was born in 1870 and died in 1953.
Newman made a film in 1936 showing some oddities of people and nature in the United States. The films named “Can You Imagine” was designed much like the “Believe it or Not” series that ran in newspapers for many years. I am sure that our tree growing out of our courthouse has also been in “Believe it or Not” too – but this film was something special.
In this film, the courthouse tower is shown in all its glory lasting less than 10-minutes with only about one minute going toward our tree. (A dozen oddities were also in the film.) The person telling about it said the tree had been there for more than 60 years, which was true since history states that the tree was discovered in 1870. If my math is correct, then it would have been 66 years years old in 1936. The film announces also the tree on that tower could be dangerous because the roof of the courthouse could fall at any time.
Someone, probably someone from Turner Classic Movies (TCM), found this old film and showed it on that station. George Morgan, who has helped me with many columns over the years, is the person to go to when looking for Clarksburg history, and other areas as well. He saw the film and I am grateful that he shared it with me.
The Indiana Book of Records, Firsts, and Fascinating Facts by Fred Cavinder published in 1985 states that we may have the “oddest” courthouse. He wrote: “Greensburg’s Courthouse is widely known for the tree which grows in its tower. The building designed by Edwin May was completed in 1860, the tree was first observed July 30, 1870, evidently having taken root there by accident. So far, 12 large-tooth aspens have been used to perpetuate the oddity.”
And speaking of large-tooth aspens, I’ve seen the words and music by J. Falconer Fraser, published in 1910 by the C.T. Eward Publishing Co. in Greensburg. Fraser put a description of the tree with the music and words. He wrote: “The tree growing out of the tower as shown on the cover page of this song about which the song is written is not a myth but an actual fact and may be seen through the year through.” He tells that it is about six inches in diameter and 12 to 15 feet high.
Fraser writes in the song that it is a maple tree. The chorus goes like this: “Oh take me back to my old Hoosier home, There let me spend one sweet hour – Of all the great trees in the world where I roam there’s none like the tree on the tow’r, There’s where I played when a wee little boy, Pure as an innocent flower; If you don’t know the name just please stop the train where the maple grows high on the tow’r.”
Of course, our tree is not now a maple or aspen because we know that the present tree is a mulberry.
By the way, there were a dozen subjects on that film and one was a well shaft in Pennsylvania that freezes in summer and melts in cold weather. Really?
Next week, a 96-year-old veteran who followed General Patton while in the Third Army during World War II.
