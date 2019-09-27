WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe County officials, businesses and residents now have another resource to fight the ongoing battle of opioids and substance abuse.
“The Pathways to Recovery” training modules and video series was developed by the Purdue University School of Nursing for the Tippecanoe County Opioid Task Force to help educate the community, law enforcement, judicial system personnel and health care providers on resources for individuals with opioid and substance use disorders.
The series consists of an introduction and four main modules with embedded quiz questions. Topics include overdose and withdrawal, medication assisted treatment, opioid replacement therapy and Tippecanoe County resources.
Nicole Adams, a clinical assistant professor with the Purdue University School of Nursing and a member of the Tippecanoe County Opioid Taskforce, said the need for a video resource was discussed at one of the meetings. Shortly after, Nancy Edwards, a professor in the School of Nursing, received funding from a Health Resources and Services Administration Advanced Nursing Education Workforce grant to focus on mental health and substance abuse prevention and education.
The information on the video series is applicable to anyone.
“We have tried to simplify the clinical information so that everyone can learn about opioids and the multiple pathways to recovery in an easy-to-understand format,” Adams said.
Jason Huber, executive director for Tippecanoe County Community Corrections, said the videos are another resource that his staff can use for clients and their families.
“I see these videos as a way to not only help educate the public but, more importantly, I feel efforts like this are positive steps in helping to reduce the stigma of those affected by substance abuse disorder,” Huber said.
Huber said many of the people assigned to community corrections have faced challenges of substance abuse, mental health disorders or both.
“Having these videos available to our participants and their family and friends, furthers our efforts to provide services and educational opportunities to hopefully increase the likelihood of successfully completing their community corrections obligations, but more importantly to provide them with a toolbox of self-care, harm-reduction techniques and an educational foundation to be able to deal with these challenges,” Huber said.
Funding for the video series came from the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under grant number T94HP30876, Advanced Nursing Education Workforce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.