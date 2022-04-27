GREENSBURG - Our United States has had some mighty heroes since it began 246 years ago. Just imagine how many heroes a country like Japan has had since it began in 660 B.C.! One of Decatur County's own, Susan Westhafer Furukawa, daughter of Joe and Anne Westhafer, has written a book about Toyotami Hideyoshi, a man who is credited with unifying Japan in 1590. It was published by Harved this month. It's available about any place that sells books including Barnes & Noble and Amazon. If you like reading about history this is the book for you.
Susan said her first encounter with the Japanese culture was when GECOM came to Greensburg. Soon she was tutoring English to Japanese youngsters. She had no exposure to East Asian culture. After graduating from Greensburg High School in 1990 she traveled to Japan, but knew almost nothing about the culture or language.
"My first trip to Japan was mostly a failed experiment except it made me determined to learn Japanese," she said.
When she went to DePauw her plan was to take Japanese, but major in English. While working at the campus bookstore she noticed a student checking out an interesting pile of books.
"I'd ask what class they were for, then dropped the classes I'd registered for and became an East Asian Studies major with focus on Japanese," she said.
She wrote research papers on two well-known authors with the question, "How does fiction reflect the social and historical contest in which it's written?"
After graduation she taught English in Japan as part of the Japan Exchange Teaching (JET) Program.
"My placement was in a rural mountain village on the island of Kyushu. Only one other person in the village spoke English so my Japanese improved quickly," she said. "I spent three years teaching middle school English before returning to the United States to do an MA in East Asian Studies at Stanford University. The time at Stanford helped me realize two things: I wanted to get a PhD, and I wanted to marry my now spouse who had proposed to me before I left Japan."
They married, moved back to Indiana, and Susan did her PhD in East Asian Languages and Cultures. Her graduate advisor insisted she take a class on early pre-modern Japanese history. Susan wanted to examine how and why the famous 47 Ronin tale was rewritten the way it has been since the 18th century. "But," said Susan, "this class I took covered only Japanese history until 1600. Meanwhile another professor was teaching a course on historical fiction that sounded right up my alley."
When it came time her write her final paper, she tried to find something that would interest her at the end of the period they were studying while thinking the closer she could get to the present, the better. The mid-15th through the early 17th centuries are known as the Warring States period in Japan, and at the very end of this period three great samurai leaders emerge to ultimately help unify the country. They're often referred to as "The Three Unifiers."
"Since my interests were historical fiction and how tales are told repeatedly but often differently over time, I set out to see if there were any stories about The Three Unifiers similar to the story of the 47 Ronin. I didn’t expect to discover the thing I would research for the next 15 years of my life. What I found, though, was Taikoki, the biography of Toyotomi Hideyoshi, first published within 50 years of his death and that has been rewritten repeatedly for the past 375 years. That led me to do research on the interesection of history and popular culture in Japan, and I published a book about it this year. (The Afterlife of Toyotomi Hideyoshi: Historical Fiction and Popular Culture in Japan, Harvard 2022).
Susan is also involved in autism awareness and activism hoping to push toward a more neurodiversity-centric world.
"I do this in my work as a college professor by adapting universal design into my classes, starting a Disability in Asian Studies working group for a national organization in Asian Studies, and supporting awareness efforts on campus. In my personal life, I write and advocate for my own children, two of whom are autistic," she said.
