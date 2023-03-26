Westport Baptist Church welcomes Gary Johnson as their new pastor.
Gary is married to Laura and she serves alongside him. The couple has four children: Jeremiah, Emmaleigha (Emmy), Avery, and a new baby girl, Adalynn.
They are from Hagerstown, Indiana.
Gary has a (Bachelor of Arts) B.A. in Divinity and a B. A. in Ministry. He is a passionate Christian for the Lord and His work. He is a mission-driven pastor who seeks to promote God-centered worship, biblically-based preaching, and to make known an ever-living Savior to the world.
Throughout his Christian journey, he has shared the Gospel with others through social media outlets, co-workers, and strangers. He has gone as far as reaching lost souls in other countries through outlets such as his online messages, podcasts, etc. He longs to always follow the will of God and continue bringing others to Him.
Laura is an elementary teacher who teaches Chinese children online. Her family and Gary are very musical, playing instruments and singing. Laura and her family have their own musical group.
Pastor Gary and his family plan to move to our area as soon as they can find a home.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.