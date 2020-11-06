WESTPORT – Organizers of the annual Westport Health & Business Expo pivoted to a drive-thru format this year, but community participation remained strong.
Presented by the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County and sponsored by Shirks International and Westport Area Business Association, attendees received free flu shots, free lunches and goodie bags all from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. The event format was modified in light of increasing positive COVID-19 cases in and around Decatur County.
“We wanted to offer a safe alternative to our community, many of whom count on the free, annual flu shots,” said Dennis Fogle, Director of Decatur County Hospital Foundation. One hundred twenty attendees received their flu shots and more than one hundred eighty free lunches were provided, thanks to the generosity of Grace Lutheran Community and Caregiver Homes. In addition, the Red Cross “Blood Mobile” collected five units of blood, enough to save 15 lives.
Those community members who were unable to receive free shots on Saturday can contact the DCMH immunization clinic to schedule an appointment. Visit https://www.dcmh.net/health-services/clinical-services/immunization-clinic/ or call 812-222-0422.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.