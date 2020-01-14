Imagine you’re 15, you’ve never been far from your home in small town Indiana, then you are going to New York in a convertible. Ben Richardson tells what it was like.
It was in the summer of ‘63. I was 15 years old. As a child, I thought it was great when I heard old people say, “Oh, that was 10/20/40 years ago.” Now, I can say, “Oh, that was 55 years ago!” I’m glad I’ve lived this long, but being able to say it, well, it’s not as great as I thought it’d be, though there are some sweet memories.
My sister, Marilyn, her husband, Danny, and son, Greg, drove from their home in Elmira New York to Westport, Indiana to visit. Dan’s parents lived in Letts, three miles north. I was invited to ride back with them and spend a week. Greg is 9 ½ years younger than me and we’ve always been more like brothers than like an uncle and nephew.
All Packards were big, luxurious, fine cars. Dan and Marilyn’s ’53 Packard wasn’t just any fine Packard. Theirs was a Packard Caribbean Convertible, ivory in color with a matching top. It had a straight 8 cylinder engine (a Packard standard for many years), an automatic transmission (not too common in ’53), power windows, and all other available luxuries except air-conditioning, which was all but unheard of in ’53. Their Packard didn’t look quite as shiny as this beautifully restored one in the picture, but still it was a nice looking car.
There were 750 Caribbeans made in ’53. The ivory color wasn’t standard issue and had to be ordered. Dan and Marilyn found out the one they had was bought new by Ruth Lyons, an actress, philanthropist, popular radio and TV host in Cincinnati from the ‘30s to the mid ‘60s.
Dan’s parents had Packards and he was partial to them. They were one of the best cars ever made. Dan saw the ‘53 in a parking lot in Cincinnati, where they lived at the time. He left a note on the windshield explaining his interest in it. A few weeks later, they got a call from the owner and soon they were the new owners of the big beautiful Packard Convertible. I’m thinking the price was close to $2,300, maybe less – a lot of money for a 10-year-old car which wasn’t exactly considered a classic … yet.
We took off from Grandmother’s house in Westport for Elmira. Dan worked for Bendix and had been transferred there from Cincinnati. It was a trip of 700+ miles, via a detour to see Niagara Falls. We all piled in, Greg and I in the luxurious black and white leather back seat. It was the first car I remember riding in that had real leather seats, cracked from age but still plush and comfortable.
I noticed Dan watching the oil pressure gauge each time he started it. It was far from a new car and needed to be treated gently. Dan was very mechanical and knew what to do. That car never moved an inch until sufficient engine oil pressure was achieved. He never pushed it hard nor drove over 50-55 mph even though the speed limit was 65. Among other reasons for driving the car slow and easy, it took about two gallons of gas to blow the horn.
I don’t recall much of the trip thru Ohio and the northeast part of Pennsylvania, but I don’t think any of it was interstate and very little four-lane highway. I had never been farther east than Cincinnati, farther south than Cumberland Lake in Kentucky or farther north than Indiana Dunes State Park. We drove all night. The next morning, we went through the biggest city I’d ever been in, Buffalo, New York, on our way to the great Niagara Falls State Park. There were throngs of others there to see it. It was the first day I saw “foreigners” and heard a language other than my own and the first time I saw Canada.
You don’t just “see” Niagara Falls, you “experience” Niagara Falls.
Next week: Ben’s sister takes him to see sites he had never seen before. What did he think of Niagara Falls, Glen Falls State Park, a soaring Club (first time in a plane), the Cornel University campus and Mark Twain’s grave. Rare sites for a 15 year old from Westport in 1963.
