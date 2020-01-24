As you read this column and the rest of the paper, how often do we take for granted the abilities we have? My grandmother was raised in Southeastern Kentucky and, due to family circumstances, she went through the fourth grade and then left school to help her mother with her four siblings after her father died.
I was raised by my grandmother, and I remember those years in grade school when I brought home words to learn or arithmetic problems to solve, she made sure I did the homework. She would give me the words to spell and kept after it until I got them correct. Arithmetic was the same. Reading assignments went well as I had learned to read before I entered school.
My grandmother was not highly educated but, to see her penmanship you wouldn’t know that. To read many of her writings, some put to music, you would not realize she only had a fourth grade education. While a lot of the ways of Appalachia came with her we had a certain quality to life even though we had little.
Today Donna and I have four children, eight grandchildren two great grandchildren and a third on the way. Our life is blessed with family. Not always easy to figure out gifts. Keeping up with addresses and birthdays can sometimes be a challenge! I think we will open our own greeting card company. It hasn’t been that many years ago I didn’t give a thought to great grandchildren but, here they are.
I am so thrilled for each of the kids. Oh, the joy of watching them grow up and become mature (I hope) adults. The two great grandchildren are just starting out in this life and are being nurtured by their parents.
Life should be built around quality and one of the ways to have quality is to know Jesus Christ. We see what alcoholism and drug addiction is doing to our society. Children are being born with the quality of life to help nurture and sustain them. Many babies are victims of abortion and that little life will never have the opportunity to grow and become productive.
I am aware there are many attitudes about the abortion issue but, I hold to one of the Ten Commandments, Thou shalt not murder, Exodus 20. How difficult is this to understand? Of course, some Americans have a much different mindset as to when life begins and they feel that life doesn’t begin at conception. Life forms life and I am so happy that my mother, through her difficult life, didn’t decide to get an abortion in one of the back alley shops that existed even in those days before abortion became legal.
A quality life doesn’t always come with a lot of money or an easy road but, it does come with an attitude to make the very best of what is available. I believe that just because something is deemed legal doesn’t mean it is morally correct. All of us have a higher power to which we will one day answer: GOD!
