I remember back in my school days, there would be a gathering in the auditorium with all of the students and it was called an assembly. In high school, they started calling it a convocation.
FaithPoints For Living Church, where I serve, will be having a convocation in October. So, I went to the dictionary just to make sure I had the right idea back when we started planning and here’s the definition from a dictionary: Convocation: a large formal assembly of people; the action of calling people together for a large formal assembly.
I was reminded of those times Jesus was here on Earth going about from place to place offering ministry. There would be large gatherings of people attending to see what Jesus would do next. Would He heal someone today? Would He perform a miracle?
I love the time when there were thousands of people attending and He knew they were hungry, yet there were only five loaves of bread and two fish. Oh my, what to do? You believe, that’s what you do.
I wish I could have been there to see how this worked. I am sure there were those who wondered, How does He do it? We all say that when we watch someone using sleight of a hand doing card tricks, don’t we? This is different and there is no way we should compare the two incidents.
After all, Jesus truly is a miracle worker. He and His disciples fed the thousands of people gathered, and when it was all over they collected the leftover bread so as not to waste it.
On the Day of Pentecost, a promise Jesus made to His disciples came to pass. They, along with over 100 people, were in an Upper Room and the Bible says, “They all in one accord.” When there was the sound of a mighty rushing wind and on that day the new church was given life and power to fulfill the calling on a believer’s life. That was quite the convocation!
When we gather Octo. 4-6 for the convocation of the Holy Spirit, we are believing for a renewal in our lives and ministries. Will we have a large crowd? We believe those that need to be in attendance will be there. I would love to see the whole community attend, but Baymont Inn holds only so many.
Every time you gather at your church for worship, that is a convocation even if there are only two or three, because we are told that His presence is with the two or three who are gathered in His name.
How often do you pray with someone else? Having someone to agree with you in prayer for the needs presented makes a lot of difference. It may not be a large crowd convocation, but you can be assured that Our Lord is meeting with you and you and a friend agree on any one thing and be assured, He hears and will answer.
I know, it’s the answer we sometimes don’t like. The answer is either yes, no or wait. Two out of those three answers can be frustrating until we realize He knows best.
I am reminded of my friend, Robert A. Schuller, who became the pastor of the Crystal Cathedral when his father went into semi-retirement. Robert A. is a preacher of the word, but after several months there was an upheaval in the leadership of the church and Robert A. resigned. That was not what he thought would happen.
He had written a book called Walk in your own shoes, which became a New York Times best seller. I reminded him a while back that his book was very prophetic as he wrote it while he was pastoring the Crystal Cathedral not realizing how the title would become reality in his own life.
Robert will be with us for the convocation and will present a great message of faith. I hope you will attend.
