Proverbs 1:33 “But whoever listens to me will dwell safely, And will be secure, without fear of evil.”
Webster defines fear: 1a: an unpleasant often strong emotion caused by anticipation or awareness of danger
b(1): an instance of this emotion
(2): a state marked by this emotion
2: anxious concern: SOLICITUDE
3: profound reverence and awe especially toward God
When you are under threat, your primal fear kicks in. It's essentially the feeling we get when we are under threat, threatened, or under pressure. The point of fear is to protect you from harm, stemming from the ancient part of the brain that kept your ancestors safe from beasts hiding in the bushes.
That's why fear typically comes accompanied by physical symptoms like an increased heart rate or sweaty hands. It's fight or flight. The problem is that rarely in this day and age are we wary about hungry tigers flying into our paths. While the fight or flight syndrome was particularly helpful for our ancestors, it hasn't quite worked out the same for us.
Fear is an ally. It will keep you safe. The problem is that rarely are those situations an actual danger to us. When you deal with excessive, prolonged stress, your fear becomes exaggerated. Low levels of anxiety over a short period of time can be healthy; it can spur you on. However, if you allow it to continue, it can take over your entire life.
We often let fear in where it need not be allowed.
I can't do this! What if I fail?
I can't take the risk! What if I lose my job?
I can't put myself out there! What if people call me a fool for trying?
I can't risk it, what if I lose my savings?
I can't ask, what if they say no?
I can't ask, what if they say yes?
Those last two are a great example of how fear can work. Two opposite reactions to the same situation, but in both fear plays its role in trying to hold you back.
A what-if is just that, it's not reality. It's not the event. It's something you have imagined about the future. So, when you set out to start something new, whether it's a brand new project, a slight pivot, or otherwise, those pictures you imagine regarding the outcome can completely derail you from the path you're walking.
Distress because of this fear and anxiety isn't supportive, isn't energizing, and it isn't healthy. It's basically like pulling the parking brake when you're flying down the freeway. It's going to cost you, the only question is when.
It sounds obvious now, but so many of us are living like this. It's become the new normal. With one side racing into blind optimism and the other half crawling at a snail's pace, paralyzed by fear, we have to find balance. You can embrace positivity while using facts to make decisions. You can embrace positivity while acknowledging and dealing with fear.
The only way fear will consume you is if you allow it to fog your thinking. If you let it go on too long, it can negatively impact your physical health. Ultimately, it isn't the fear itself that is keeping you stuck where you are. It's your inability to acknowledge the fear and the anxieties stemming from it. That is what keeps you trapped where you are.
What does this look like in action?
It might be that you want to take a risk, but you've put unreasonable limits on it. You move from a place of fear and find yourself dealing with the turbulent emotions of discomfort or humiliation.
Novelist Tom Robbins said, "Danger is to adventure what garlic is to spaghetti sauce. Without it, you just end up with stewed tomatoes."
It is important to understand the word fear as it appears in the Bible. Sure, plenty of passages speak about the fear that a person experiences. When we see the passages talk about fearing the Lord, it is often talking about profound reverence and awe, especially toward God.
Remember, you are born to win and bound to excel.
