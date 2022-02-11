Prayer. What a wonderful faith discipline that anyone can participate in. People all over the world pray. People of different religions, cultures, backgrounds, ages, and financial status, etc. all pray. They all pray to God or to some higher being. Yet, if you ask most people what prayer is, you will get a lot of different answers.
Prayer can mean different things to different people. Prayer is a practice that most people really find comfort in. You don’t need special skills to pray or any special type of education. It’s a discipline that doesn’t belong to any one person, one belief system, church, faith, or culture. Anyone can pray.
If you are new to prayer and have questions, I want to help make prayer simple for you.
I invite you to see prayer as an invitation from God to join Him in a relationship of communion.
Please consider prayer as a time of you joining God to share your heart and listen to His heart. Even though you have needs, prayer is more about you coming to God for relationship to know His will and to do His will.
Some individuals come to prayer with already preconceived thoughts about prayer and about God. Some are concerned that their prayer may not be heard, or prayer must be done in a certain way or time of day. Some even feel a lack of confidence to pray.
If you are one of these individuals and you have questions about prayer or a hesitancy in prayer, that’s okay. Let’s clear the prayer waters for you. Let me show you how you can begin to pray today and partake of His fellowship.
I will be answering the question of, What is Prayer and Can Anyone Do It?, What Do I Do After I Pray?, and How Do I Pray When My Words Are Unsure? during a live-stream webinar at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday, February 16. Go to, www.faithpoints.com/faithpoints101 for this much needed event. If you are unable to join us there, we will send you a copy of the program to read, just send your email address. You will be blessed by the answers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.