GREENSBURG - I Chronicles 4:9-10 9: Now Jabez was more honorable than his brothers, and his mother called his name Jabez, saying, “Because I bore him in pain.” 10 And Jabez called on the God of Israel saying, “Oh, that You would bless me indeed, and enlarge my territory, that Your hand would be with me, and that You would keep me from evil, that I may not cause pain!” So God granted him what he requested.
As we journey through this world, either in person or see advertisements, we are aware of the logo of a company or brand. We know the sign several feet in the air on a post, and if it is a yellow double arch we understand what it is and we may pull in for a hamburger.
We have become acutely aware of such signage and advertisements with a specific logo that tells us to whom it belongs. Advertising has cultivated our society to reach us psychologically and cause our senses to come alive, whether through sound, visual, feeling, taste or smell.
So, how does a TV ad affect your taste and smell? The next time a commercial comes on for your favorite treat or food item, it will work on you. Our senses respond more often than we realize until we go to the store, and then there it is, that tasty product that we saw on TV or hear on radio.
Years ago, I was watching an educational channel that was showing Mrs. Smith’s pie making process. The narrator took the viewer from the apple orchard from picking the apples to processing them at the factory where they were washed, inspected, and then the process of making apple pies.
I will confess, the show was so compelling that later that day I went to the store and bought a Mrs. Smith’s Apple Pie. It was delicious.
What does this have to do with the bible passage? It’s about the name. In our society, we are familiar with names, whether it’s a business, non-profit or individual. If you take a look at I Chronicles chapter 4, the writer is giving the reader a genealogy. The bible is excellent at doing that, and for some apparent reasons.
Matthew’s Gospel shows the lineage of Jesus. It takes us way back in history to show us that Jesus had some exciting kin folks that were not all royalty or wealthy.
In today’s verses, we find amid the genealogy that the writer gives attention to someone that we just don’t read about otherwise. It seems the writer wants the reader to know about this person called Jabez and how important it was for him to ask God for assistance to live life.
We discover why his mother named him Jabez. She had him in pain, and one version says, “She bore him in great pain.” I know that childbirth is accompanied by pain, some experiencing more pain than others.
We do know that his prayer to God was concise and to the point, “Oh Lord, bless me indeed and enlarge my territory.”
How did his brothers react to him? We don’t know, but we do know that God answered his prayer to be kept from evil as Jabez did not want to bring pain to anyone. He asked the Lord to be with him and bless his life, and the bible tells us that God granted his request.
Let’s remember the name Jabez and let it become a model for how we should live. We see the signs that only show a logo, but we know what it means. Add Jabez to that mental library of your life and remember his prayer, especially the part that asks God to keep him from evil, that he may not cause pain.
What’s in a name? When it comes to Jesus, there is power in that name, ability to defeat every sin, whether it is an addiction, criminal behavior, or, that little white lie that is still sin. Call on His name for redemption so that, you too, shall be kept from evil.
