I am nowhere to be found when it comes to crafts, remodeling, and just plain fixer-uppers. My carpentry skills are nowhere to be found even though I've looked for a long time.
If I try to fix something, I make it worse than it was. Fixing is not my strong suit.
On the other side of the parsonage, we have a different scenario.
If the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage cannot fix something, it cannot be broken. No matter what it is, it doesn't take her long to figure out how to fix it.
Often she will spend time on the computer searching out a particular project and getting to know what needs to be done to fix it and get it up and running.
I must say, and this is just between you and me, she has saved me quite a bit of money by fixing things up that would cost a lot to have them fixed at a professional place. If there is something wrong with my vehicle, I first present it to my wife. I have yet to find something broken in my vehicle that she cannot fix.
Once there was a fender on my vehicle that was loose and almost falling apart. The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage looked at it, thought about it, and then went into the house and got a huge paperclip, brought it out, and fixed the fender. That was five years ago, and it’s still fixed.
When she fixed it, she said, "Well, that was easy-peasy.”
She says that every time she fixes something and then looks at me and smiles.
The first 100 times she said that, I didn't think too much of it. But as of late, I've been trying to figure out what in the world she means by "easy-peasy.”
I know I could sit down and ask her to explain it to me. I tried it once, and she just looked at me, smiled, and said, "Oh, you silly boy. You know exactly what I mean."
I returned her smile even though I had no idea what in the world she was talking about.
If I ever find out what the phrase "easy-peasy" means, I may be able to understand my wife a little better. No matter what she puts her hands to do, it's easy-peasy for her.
This has been a wonderful relationship for us. If there’s something I can break, she can fix it. If there is something that she cannot fix, I simply cannot break it. That has made life rather easy-peasy.
Once in a while, she will ask me to come and help her with something. My job, of course, is to move something too heavy for her to move. And then after I sweat my neck off and move that thing, she will always say, "Well, that was easy-peasy, wasn’t it?”
I thought about that for some time and began to realize that sweating my neck off is what she means by “easy-peasy.”
The other day I was sitting in my office reflecting on a few things. The wife was out doing some shopping, so I had some quiet time. Sitting there, I looked around and then began to walk through the house, and I couldn't believe how many things had her fingerprint on them.
When something breaks in our home, we don't call a repairman; we just call Ms. Easy-Peasy who can fix anything and everything.
Even when the situation calls for the AC technician to come and fix our AC, she tells him what’s wrong and how to fix it.
The last time the AC technician came and fixed our AC, and as he was leaving, she said to him, "Well, that was easy-peasy, wasn't it?" As he went out the front door, he smiled and said, "Yes, it certainly was."
Not everything in life is “easy-peasy." Many things are very difficult, at least from my perspective.
Having someone in the house who can fix and repair everything is quite remarkable, not the least in saving money.
Then I had an excellent thought. How much money could we make if we started our fix-it-up business? I think I would call the business "Ms. Easy-Peasy Unlimited." I could hire her out to fix everything in our neighborhood and beyond.
She could fix everything, and I could count the money she makes. I can count the money; I just can't make money. I think it would be a great business, and every time she would come home from a job, I could say, "Well, that was easy-peasy,” as I counted the money for the day.
Of course, the more I thought about it, the more I realized that with such a business I would not see her very often. So much that needs to be fixed out in our world, and she would be gone all the time.
To me, that would not be "easy-peasy." No matter how much money we could make with "Ms. Easy-Peasy Unlimited," it wouldn't be worth not having her around the house all the time.
As I was thinking of this, a verse of Scripture came to my mind. "And the Lord God said, It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him” (Genesis 2:18).
I’m wondering if maybe that is the reason God gave Adam his Eve.
