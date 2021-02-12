“I will give thanks to you, LORD, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds.” – Psalm 9:1, NIV
One powerful way to give thanks to God is to tell others about the wonderful things He’s done for you. You may be tempted to think you don’t have a story to tell because yours isn’t about being dramatically cured of an illness or surviving a horrible disaster.
Your story may be an ordinary event. Perhaps you went through a difficult divorce and God gave you the strength to keep going. Maybe you were dealing with a co-worker that was hostile toward you and God helped you through it.
If you’re not sure what your story is, make a list of hard moments in your life. Then ask yourself what God did. He may have changed your circumstances by transferring your hostile co-worker to another division. Or God may have changed you by using a tough situation to make you more patient and understanding of others.
Sometimes, you may look at a situation and think God’s done nothing for you. Rest assured that as a child of God, He is always working on your behalf. His response to your situation may not be evident at this moment but know that He is working all of your circumstances at for His glory and your good.
Whether your story is finished or still unfolding, you can still use the experience as a way to praise Him. Let the people around you know how God has worked or is working on your behalf.
God, help me to share the story of what You’ve done in my life. Give me the courage to speak up on Your behalf and praise You, even if my story is still unfinished.
Amen
Most Rev. Michael Layne is pastor of FaithPoints Parish and can reached at 812-614-2160 or, www.faithpoints.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.