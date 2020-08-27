A young lady who wanted to make some extra money during her summer break mowed a couple of lawns in her town. When she was landscaping yards, she felt like she was exactly where she was supposed to be. Fast forward a few years later, and she’s the president of Webber Landscaping, that owns over 6 million dollars in equipment and employs 400 people.
If we were asked when we were children, “what do you want to be when you grow up?” we’d probably get a lot of answers like astronauts, ballerinas, farmers, and musicians.
One of my favorite stories was about a child who was raised in an abusive home. She was molested, beaten, and by the time she was fifteen, could spot an abusive situation when nobody else even noticed. She has saved countless lives and during an interview she said, “I wouldn’t trade my abusive childhood because that’s what I had to endure to save others.”
Colossians 3:23
Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.
Whether you are the CEO of a Fortune 500 Company, or working as a custodian, we can still do the work that God intended us to do. Don’t get too caught up in a dream job. You are exactly where you are supposed to be! However, it’s up to you to fulfill your God-given talent.
I figured out something a few years ago that some never discover. I needed to look for opportunities to help those that God put in my path. I decided that my dream job was to work for Jesus Christ. Don’t forget who our real supervisor is.
What’s your gift from God?
