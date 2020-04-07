Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.