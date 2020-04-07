Hello, friends! Did you ever think that the whole world would be in the same boat together? Here we are, proof it can happen! I’m hoping this finds all of you well. Those of you who aren’t, I hope you’re on the mend. I’m hoping you’re all looking around and realizing that what is important is protecting one another from the spread of this virus.
Since last year, we’ve been planning on visiting our daughter and new son-in-law in Serbia. They were married in June and within a few weeks of getting married, he found out he had received a Fulbright Scholarship to do a project in Serbia. So, by August, the two newlyweds were in another country. We bought tickets last fall planning to go on spring break when my school bus driving husband was on break. The virus was being talked about but it seemed so far away….
We flew from Indy on the 10th of March and landed in Paris, France on the 11th. We were in the airport for about two hours before our plane to Serbia took us away. France closed down a day or so later.
We landed in Belgrade, Serbia on the 11th. It was just so great to see the kids for the first time in months. Traveling with us was our son, daughter-in-law and almost two year old grandson. My whole universe was in Serbia together. For a couple of very fun days, we experienced some of the best weather they’ve had since last year. We walked all over and toured a fortress that looked over the confluence of the Danube and Sava Rivers. We had some very tasty ice cream and tried (and enjoyed) many of their ethnic dishes. Son-in-law Conner brought us some traditional items to try so we had “Plazma” (lady finger type cookies) and “Eurocream” ( a dip for the cookies with chocolate and vanilla icing), Turkish delight candy and some other neat things.
There were bakeries everywhere and everything we tried was divine. I didn’t feel guilty for trying everything because we seemed to walk uphill everywhere we went. The streets were cobblestone and the architecture was amazing in an eclectic sort of way. Although we didn’t notice a difference in Belgrade, apparently they were already beginning to deal with the virus. The picture, if it doesn’t make the paper, was of a large statue that someone climbed up and put a mask on. What was alarming to us was the social media posts that we were seeing from home. The bare shelves in Columbus and Batesville Kroger stores – that was where we’re from and not just something happening on one of the coasts. After a few days, we began discussing whether to end our trip early. Our original plans were for us to return on the 19th. Instead, first our son and daughter-in-law decided they were getting tickets. We old folk weren’t so sure but they went ahead and got their flights out arranged for Sunday, March 15th. I think they did it on Friday and by Saturday, husband and I decided we’d better join them. It took over two hours waiting on the phone to finally get through, but we luckily got onto the same flights.
On Sunday, our “Cargo” (their Uber) driver picked us up and asked us if we were sure the airport was still open. We were hoping so! He said that he had heard that Belgrade would be imposing martial law on Monday so we were getting out just in time. All along, we hadn’t really noticed anything but our son-in-law had mentioned that there were a lot fewer people out and around. We didn’t know the difference.
We couldn’t go back through France because it was closed. We were routed from Serbia to London’s Heathrow Airport. It wasn’t nearly as busy as a person would have expected it to be but we did have a little bit of a scare. Our daughter-in-law is expecting a baby in May and the person reviewing documents did not want to let her on the plane. Luckily, someone on a phone overrode that woman’s authority or our next grandson might have been a Brit.
Our flight from London was to JFK in New York because they were one of the approved airports for screening for the virus. So, we had an absolutely lovely flight from England to New York. We were served “High Tea” complete with scones, strawberry jam and clotted cream. The flight attendants couldn’t have been any more cheery and were just so great. Then we hit JFK with a 90 minute turnaround for our next flight and our official coronavirus screening. Not knocking them, but it wasn’t the most expedited process. We were given papers to fill out on the flight over. We handed those papers and our passports over as soon as we hit the country. Then we were ushered in no particular order into a really small room for the task at hand. If we hadn’t already been exposed , this room sort of encouraged too many people breathing the same air. Luckily, the daughter in law being pregnant got her to the front of several lines quicker and ultimately, our grandson, son and our daughter in law got through and were the last people on the flight to Indy. Mr. Wenning and I spent the night in the airport. But, it was still oddly relieving to have our feet back on U.S. soil. We knew we could drive home if we needed to.
Our night was long but uneventful. The little diner in the airport was told they were closing permanently that night. I’ve been praying for our waitress Natasha since then. She was due to have her first child any day and at the close of business, she was out of work. So were the rest of her co-workers. Such is the story everywhere now. But, even then, we were still slowly grasping at how really big this mess is. The next morning, our plane only had 19 people on it. Cannot imagine that hauling only 19 people can cover the cost of flying from New York to Indy. And then, Indianapolis airport; so very few people were there. We had a young co-worker pick us up. We realized we had been exposed through multiple plane rides through several countries so we used precautions. We had masks (provided by our always prepared epidemiologist daughter in law!) so we wore those in the car.
We chose to self-quarantine for the next two weeks just to make sure that we didn’t carry any illness to anyone else. None of us have been ill, but the virus doesn’t make everyone sick. Sometimes, it hitchhikes and gets someone else. We didn’t want to be carriers. The day after we got home, we had to go back to the airport. Although the project our son in law was working on still had three months left, he and our daughter were urged by the U.S. Embassy to leave. So, since we were already quarantined and they would have to be, we went to the airport to pick them up. We pulled up to where arrivals can come out to the curb with their baggage. There wasn’t anyone there but them. Bizarre to see that in Indy on what would normally be a busy day.
We were then happily sequestered at our little house on the hill. Amazed at the many ways that people can find to help out. Because of this, I’ve been working from home. Thanks to technology, most of what we do can be done this way. My thoughts are with those who have no choice but to be out there. You are heroes. Thank you for what you do. So many of you do what you do because you care. Just wanted you to know that so many of us realize that and thank you.
Next time I write, it’ll be about steps being taken by the Community Foundation to help ease the financial strain on those agencies that are best equipped to do managed services where they are needed most. I have been talking back and forth with many community leaders. Joane Cunningham from United Fund and I have shared information back and forth so that our two agencies can provide help where it is needed most. We will continue to work together to do what we can.
Please, follow the guidelines and keep yourselves and your loved ones safe from this. This is called “ridin’ the storm out!” And, if you need something, don’t be shy. Let someone know. Call me. We are all in this together.
