“Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” – James 1: 17, NIV
Sharon has been going through a season of change in her life. There have been positive changes like the start of her online business and the news that she’s pregnant after years of infertility. Now, she and her husband are in the middle of buying their first home.
But along with these changes, there have been some losses, too. Her mother passed away after a lengthy battle with an illness and her best friend moved to another country.
With so much changing, Sharon has found comfort in focusing on the things that haven’t changed. Her husband’s encouragement and support have been steadfast. Her friend’s continued text messages and notes make her feel loved.
But more than that, she’s thankful for the fact for God’s unchanging character. She often finds herself saying, “When everything changes, God doesn’t.” Those five words give her the courage and the confidence to embrace this season of change.
Our journey through COVID-19 certainly brings us into a life changing situation that demands our patience and courage to make changes we never dreamed we would have to.
Maybe you can relate to Sharon. Maybe you’re going through your own changes in life and you may sometimes feel overwhelmed or even abandoned. In those moments, look to God’s unchanging nature to find comfort and support.
God, thank You for being faithful and constant. Remind me when a season of change comes that I can look to You for support and guidance. Please be with me, Father and reassure my heart. Amen
