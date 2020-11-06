“Do not fret because of those who are evil or be envious of those who do wrong …”
– Psalm 37:1
Jacob watched the news with a sinking heart. Seeing all the tragedy and pain was difficult. The more he watched, the more helpless he began to feel. Finally, he cut off the news and went to work.
As he was getting his morning coffee, Jacob bumped into his co-worker, Austin. “Did you see the news?” Jacob asked before launching into a gory news story.
Austin shook his head, “I rarely watch the news. When I used to, I’d get so caught up in what everyone else is doing. I’d question why I should live a right life if no one else is going to.”
Jacob stopped, “So, what did you finally decide?”
Austin said, “I think life is about focus. I want to focus on the people I can love on and help. My job is to do the good works God has prepared for me to do.”
We are like Austin. We read and hear about the COVID-19 crisis as well as the political havoc that is currently going on with the election. Time and again we see or hear the various candidates slamming one another hoping to convince the listener they are best suited for the job.
We are in overload. Be sure to give yourself a break from watching the TV, scrolling through social media and allowing your mind to get filled with all the “stuff” that is happening.
Sometimes, watching the news can shift your focus to everything that’s going wrong in the world. While it’s important to be informed, don’t let the negativity get you down. Put your focus on serving God and helping others.
God, turn my eyes toward You. I want to be a sweet blessing to others and I can’t do that if I’m always focused on the negative. Let love be my focus today. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
