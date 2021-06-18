“Saul got up from the ground, but when he opened his eyes he could see nothing. So they led him by the hand into Damascus.” – Acts 9:8
Saul was traveling to Damascus, intending to persecute Christians. He thought he was doing the right thing, defending his faith.
But while he was on the journey with his buddies, there was a light so bright and blinding that each man immediately fell to his knees.
As Saul breathed in the dust of the ground, he heard a loud voice, “Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?”
When Saul asks who he’s speaking to, the same voice replies. “I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting. Now get up and go into the city, and you will be told what you must do.”
But as Saul is scrambling to his feet, he has a sickening realization. He can no longer see. The world is all darkness and he feels around, his stomach lurching.
His buddies take Saul by the hand and lead him to Damascus. After three days of fasting and prayer, a man arrives at the house where Saul is. He lays hands on Saul and prays for him.
After the prayer, Saul opens his eyes and he can see again. How different the world must have looked to him! Suddenly, he could see things clearly that he never had before.
Sometimes, God takes things from our lives so we can clearly see Him. Maybe God has taken your relationship, your job, or your home. Rest assured, God has not taken these things from you to be cruel; He’s taken them because He longs for you to rely on Him, to show you His faithful love.
God, please remove from my life everything that prevents me from seeing You clearly. I want to know You more, to love You deeply, just as You love me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.