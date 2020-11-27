For those who know me, you’ve figured out I’m an eternal optimist. Lately, I’ve found myself somewhat down. I’ve prayed about my pessimistic attitude, and I believe that I understand what my life is missing. Some of the things I love most are temporarily absent. I love smiling at people when I pass. I love hugging a friend. I miss shaking hands. I miss discussing things over lunch. I miss real meetings at work. I miss sitting on the front porch and talking to a dear loved one. I’m lost without that interaction we need as humans.
Psalm 37:4 “Delight yourself in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart.”
I must find happiness in every stage of my life. If you’ve lost a loved one, find joy in their eternal life in Heaven. If you’re quarantined at home, find happiness in the nature that God created. While you’re away from your grandkids, cherish their voice on the phone. Let’s take a breath, and make these choices:
• Choose God over everything
• Choose to be the best person you can be
• Choose happy people to be around
• Choose to focus on what you have, not on what you lack
• Choose a good attitude
• Choose to smile
• Choose to live a healthy life
• Choose honesty
• Choose to help others when you can
• Choose to let go when necessary
• Choose to embrace the next step in your life
This time will pass, and we’ll appreciate the smiles, hugs, and conversations more. Know this. I am smiling under my mask when you pass me. I still want to be there. I am happy that you are in my life.
If you’re unhappy, kneel and find peace in Jesus. Choose happiness, because it’s what God wants.
What does happiness mean to you?
