"Our true worth does not consist in what human beings think of us. What we are consists of what God knows us to be. "
-- St. John Berchmans"
In recent times we have heard a lot about self esteem and how important it is to feel good about ourselves. Proverbs 23:7 “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee; but his heart is not with thee.” From The King James Version.
How long has it been since you have taken an inventory of your heart/mind thoughts? The heart and mind have a connection here. Remember back to the days of your youth. You did something that either you had never done before, or you knew very well that whatever you were about to do was forbidden by your parents, teachers, or, even God.
Do you remember that funny little feeling in the pit of your tummy, a bit of anxiety would set in? You may not have been caught by someone who would have corrected you, but later you would do the same thing and again after that until, if you recall, you didn’t get that feeling in the pit of the tummy any longer.
What happened? You were essentially trapped at that point. A certain behavior pattern was developed within you and the thing that once you knew was wrong now was OK because, over the time of doing the same wrong thing the conscience was becoming developed and convinced that it didn’t matter what anyone thought. “I will do what I want to do.”
Granted, we do live in a country where we have certain freedom, but it’s a freedom to do what’s right and not just what we want to do. While we may not be so concerned about what others may think about us, we do have a responsibility in this process called humanity to always do what’s right. Follow the 10 Commandments. After all, they aren’t suggestions
God does know us. The question is, do we know God? Have we accepted His love and grace into our lives? During this season of Lent, we think about what we will throw off or not partake in, but let’s also consider putting something on. We all need more of Him in our lives. Throughout Lent let’s also consider that as we are doing battle in our minds and hearts about our situations just know that it will help us better understand Easter Sunday morning and the resurrection of Our Lord.
Let me close with this thought: “Are you helping with the solution or contributing to the problem?”
