MUNCIE – Whitinger & Company recently announced the promotion of Alison Wallpe, CPA, to Senior Accountant with the regional accounting and advisory firm.
Wallpe, a native of Greensburg, attended Ball State University where she received both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in Accounting. She earned distinction on the Dean’s List each semester. While at Ball State, she was a member of both the Beta Alpha Psi and Beta Gamma Sigma honor societies.
Alison joined Whitinger’s Muncie office as a full-time staff accountant in January 2019 and she recently earned her CPA license. In her role as Senior Accountant, Alison is primarily responsible for accounting, consulting, and tax compliance services for businesses and individuals. She is also a member of the firm’s audit team specializing in employee benefit plan and non-profit audits.
“The growth of our firm has created numerous opportunities for professionals like Alison. We could not be prouder of the outstanding effort she has shown since joining our firm and her promotion is richly deserved,” stated Whitinger & Company Member/Owner, Jerry Childs.
