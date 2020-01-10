Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Periods of rain. High 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Showers early then continued cloudy and windy overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.