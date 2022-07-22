Proverbs 29:22 An angry man stirs up strife, And a furious man abounds in transgression.
During the pandemic, there seems to be an increase in people's ability to lash out at others. I want to share some information that may help with anger issues. Jesus was angry in the Temple, but He didn't sin. We must control the anger rather than allow it to control us.
Many of us have been taught that anger is a bad thing. Your parents, teachers, and other authority figures reminded you to reign in your outbursts. You have probably shared that with your kids or others. Yes, there are times when getting angry helps you. It might spur you on to change. However, holding onto anger can affect you, your relationships, and your health. When you strive to let go of those things that don't serve you or your goals, letting go of anger should be at the top of your list.
How Anger Harms Your Health and Well-being
Think about the last outburst you had. Do you remember how your body tensed up? Did you see fear creep into your partner's eyes as your face turned red? Uncontrolled anger will cost you many things, including your health. Here is how living in a state of rage hurts your overall well-being:
• Your Heart Breaks: This isn't heartbreak from losing the love of your life, though it could happen. Outbursts may put you at a greater risk of a heart attack. Repressed anger is no better as it may be associated with heart disease.
• Your Stroke Risk Increases: Some studies suggest that you may be three times more likely to have a stroke after an outburst.
• Your Immune System Takes a Hit: Want to ward off sickness? First, get rid of the anger. It's possible to lose some significant infection-fighting power when you stay angry.
• Your Anxiety May Skyrocket: Anger may exacerbate your anxiety, making day-to-day living much harder. Internalized anger may do the most damage.
• Your Lifespan May be Shortened: Anger causes your body to live in a constant state of stress. Stress is linked to your overall well-being. That's to say, staying angry equals a short lifespan.
3 Tips to Start Letting the Anger Go
Anger robs you of reaching your goals and dreams. Here are three steps to help you rid yourself of residual anger:
1. Determine where the anger comes from. For example, are you angry at your upbringing? Did you have an ex-spouse? Do your wrong? Now is the time for you to figure out why you are mad, so you can just let it go.
2. Institute some relaxation techniques. From meditation to deep breathing, finding the relaxation techniques that work for you will ensure you are headed in the right direction.
3. Take a time out. Sometimes, you need to remove yourself from the situation or people. If at all possible, could you do so? The break will help you step back, assess the case, and cool down.
Anger doesn't have to rule your life. Instead, choose to let it go and replace it with constructive personal growth.
