GREENSBURG – Weather has been the issue on everyone’s mind lately. The weathermen finally got their snow, but it is winter in Indiana. The snow looks nice if you do not have to get out. We were lucky that the electric did not go out and we stayed warm. We need to thank our county sheriff’s and highway department for doing the best they can to keep the roads open and everyone safe. We don’t always appreciate all the work they do in any kind of weather.
Well, so much for weather. We kept busy with our 1,000 piece puzzle. It was a real challenge, but we made it. Also, our TV went out recently, so of course we got a new one. While we didn’t have one we got more done on the puzzle and on my quilt.
It is getting time to think about the Super Bowl if you are a football fan, and Valentine’s Day is also coming up. I still enjoy sending Valentines to my grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We think back to elementary school when we all exchanged Valentines. It was always a fun time to see who got the neatest Valentine and, of course, have a party at school.
Here a few recipes to try if you are having a super bowl party;
Pizza Sliders
1 green pepper, chopped
1 c. sliced fresh mushrooms
1 T. oil
1½ c. pizza or marinara sauce
1 pkg. (12) Hawaiian sweet rolls
1 c. sliced pepperoni
2/3 c. chopped olives
1½ c. shredded cheese (mozzarella)
2 T. grated Parmesan cheese
2 T. Italian salad dressing
Cook pepper and mushroom over medium heat until tender. Pour in pizza sauce and stir. Without separating rolls, cut package of rolls in half horizontally. Arrange bottoms on greased baking sheet. Spread with pizza sauce mixture and layer with pepperoni, olives and mozzarella cheese. Replace top half, brush dressing over top and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake uncovered at 375 degrees until rolls are heated through and cheese is melted (12 to 15 minutes.) Cover with foil if top browns too quickly. Remove and let stand 5 minutes before cutting.
Sausage Dip
1½ lb. pork sausage
2½ c. chopped fresh mushrooms
2 medium green peppers, chopped
1 large tomato, chopped
1 medium red onion, chopped
salt and pepper to taste
1 tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. onion powder
2 8 oz. pkg cream cheese cubed
1 c. sour cream
Tortilla chips
In a large skillet over medium heat, cook sausage until no longer pink; drain; Add the next 8 ingredients and cook until tender. Reduce heat to low and add cream cheese and sour cream. Cook and stir until blended (do not boil). Serve warm with chips. You can also keep warm in a crock pot. Makes 6 cups.
Here are a couple recipes for Valentine’s Day
Gooey Cherry Mallow Squares
4 c. mini marshmallows
1 pkg. yellow cake mix
21 oz. can cherry pie filling
Spray the bottom of a 9 by 13 in baking dish. Arrange marshmallows evenly in bottom. Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Pour over marshmallows and spoon pie filling on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes. Cool and cut in squares.
Heavenly Black Forest Cake
1 devil’s food cake mix
3 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
1 T. sour cream
¾ c. milk
1 can cherry pie filling
Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl; mix well. Spread in a greased bundt pan and bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes. Turn out on serving tray, cool. Frost and sprinkle with chocolate chips.
Frosting
1 pkg. vanilla instant pudding mix
8 oz. container of whipped topping, thawed
Combine and frost cake.
