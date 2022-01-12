Well, I guess we are back to winter in Indiana. We just need to be careful driving in the winter as well as staying out too long when it is really cold.
It seems to me it is a good time to finish those projects from last winter, like maybe cleaning out closets. That is not my favorite job because I spend more time going through things and then I still keep them instead of throwing items away or taking them to Goodwill.
I did finish the binding on one quilt and now I am planning to finish another, but I am sure I will find time to work on another puzzle and some word search puzzles.
It seems the time of the year to think about citrus fruits. If you still have some left from the FFA fruit sales or maybe from a fruit basket you received it is probably time to use them.
Citrus fruits are high in vitamin C and low in calories. They contain soluble fiber to help lower cholesterol and potassium, and also lower the risk of heart disease. Most of our oranges and grapefruit come from Florida and lemons from California. Limes come from Mexico.
Here a few recipes using some of our citrus fruits
Lemon Chicken
1 3 lb. whole chicken, quartered
dash of garlic powder
salt and pepper to taste
1 onion, thinly sliced
1 green pepper, sliced
1 lemon, juiced
1/2 c. white wine
Pinch of dried parsley
Season chicken with garlic powder, salt and pepper and place in a 9 by 13 inch baking dish. Add onion and pepper slices by placing on top. Pour lemon juice and wine over entire chicken. Cover with foil. Bake for 1 hour at 375 degrees,. Remove foil for about 15 minutes longer. Garnish with parsley flakes and serve. Makes 4 servings.
Parmesan-Crusted Lemon Pepper Chicken
4 skinless chicken breast halves
3 T. melted butter
2 T. lemon juice
1 clove minced garlic
salt and pepper
1/2 c. dry bread crumbs
1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese
1 T. dried parsley
1/2 tsp. dried basil
Slice the chicken breasts through the thickest part, not all the way through, and spread open. Combine butter, lemon juice, garlic, and salt and pepper in a shallow dish. Combine crumbs, cheese, parsley and basil in another dish. Dip chicken in butter mixture and then coat in crumb mixture. Place in baking pan and bake at 350 degrees until juices run clear, 25 to 30 minutes, or until thermometer reads 165 degrees. Good served with rice pilaf.
Fruit Salad
2 oranges, peeled and cut in bite size pieces
1 c. red grapes-seedless
1/2 c. pitted and halved bing cherries
1/4 c. golden raisins
1/2 c. chopped dates
1/2 c. walnut halves
Combine all ingredients in a bowl to combine. Makes 4 servings.
Mandarin Orange Salad
6 slices of bacon
1/3 c. cider vinegar
3/4 c. sugar
1/2 red onion, chopped
1/2 tsp. dry mustard powder
dash of salt 1/2 c. vegetable oil
1 tsp. poppy seeds
10 c. torn romaine lettuce
1 10 oz. can mandarin orange slices
1/4 c. toasted slivered almonds
Fry bacon and crumble and set aside
Place sugar, vinegar, onion, mustard powder and salt in blender, cover and puree; slowly add oil. Stir in poppy seeds. To serve, place lettuce in a large bowl with crumbled bacon, add oranges and enough dressing to moisten. Sprinkle with toasted almonds.
Cranberry Orange Bread
2 c. flour
3/4 c. sugar
1 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
3/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/4 c. butter, cut in small chunks
3/4 c. orange juice
1 T. orange zest
1 beaten egg
1 c. chopped cranberries
1/2 c. chopped walnuts, optional
Combine dry ingredients, stir butter into flour mixture. Add orange juice, zest and egg; mix well. Fold in cranberries and nuts. Spoon into a greased loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 70 minutes or until center comes out clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes before removing to wire rack. Makes 8 servings.
