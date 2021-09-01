GREENSBURG – It is true that Dr. Robert Eversole is retiring from his dental practice in Greensburg, but his patients and friends are delighted to learn that he isn’t leaving Decatur County after his 32 years here.
Dr. Eversole remembers that he had an opportunity to practice dentistry in Indianapolis, but he chose Greensburg and has never regretted the decision. He started practicing at the clinic in Dr. Wadsworth’s office. He and his wife, Joan, whom he married in 1985, and their daughter came to see Greensburg, loved it, and moved here from Indianapolis in July 1989. He and Joan now have three daughters: Jada, Carlee and Morgan.
He received his B.S. in Chemistry from Ball State University in 1983, then continued his education to receive his DDS from Indiana University School of Dentistry in 1988. In an effort to keep up to date with the latest in dental care, Dr. Eversole continued his education. He is a member of the American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, South Eastern Dental Society, Indiana Dental Association, and Chicago Dental Society. In addition, since he has been in Decatur County there has been a “No Cavity Club” in his office that youngsters enjoyed.
He has visited elementary schools during Dental Health Month in February to help youngsters understand why good dental care is so important. Everyone I talked with told how much Dr. Eversole loves helping others. He helped at the free clinic, he also takes much pleasure in providing necessary dental work when he goes on mission trips with his church. He has been to the Dominican Republic several times, and has also gone to Mexico to provide dental care.
Tami Wenning said, “We were not Dr. Eversole’s patients because our brother-in-law was our dentist. However, we were very happy when we found out that he was hiring our nephew to serve as a dentist alongside him several years ago, and how that young dentist’s brother is working there. How awesome to have a local dentist share his location, knowledge and patients to help young dentists become established. We really appreciate the fact that he had the patience to mentor to those just entering the profession.”
Johanne King said, “He’s the greatest, and will be missed by many!! Always so gentle and kind, and unsurpassed talent and knowledge. Wishing him the best as he retires ... enjoying his grandkids, shooting his age at the golf course, maybe even an occasional hole in one! Dr. Eversole, as you look back on the valued contribution of your talents, may the Lord bless you with satisfaction for a job well done. And as you look ahead, may the Lord bless you with many new and fulfilling joys. Congratulations! I’ll miss you!”
Todd Dwenger said, “Dr Eversole made it easy for the boys because he has always been kind and gentle. I believe he has made an atmosphere at the office that all the employees seem to enjoy their work. That has made it relaxing and easy to go the dentist. He will be missed. He always had a smile on his face.”
Greg Rust said he found Dr. Eversole’s work as a dentist to be “supremely good.” He remembers that “over the three plus decades Dr. Eversole has been in Decatur County he would never hesitate to go to his office after hours if a member of our family had a dental problem. But he was more than a dentist to our family, he was a also a friend. That includes our family members over the years. We are looking forward to meeting his replacement and continue the excellent service we have enjoyed for years.”
What does Dr. Robert Eversole plan to do during his retirement? “I’m going to spend time with our grandchildren and improve my golf game,” he said.
We wish him a happy retirement!
