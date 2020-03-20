It goes without saying, but our lifestyle has changed over the past few days. We are now functioning without dine-in eating out, limiting our traveling, no school, colleges and universities are functioning in different ways, many are currently unemployed.
Given the economic situation of the past few years and now with the downturn, I could have started this column with the proverbial, “It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.” I decided to stay away from that line as it is someone else’s.
The toilet paper crisis of 2020 will be one of the most talked-about once the Coronavirus issue is over. Toilet paper, who would have thought it would be such a commodity that one website that sells items at reduced rates has advertised they have an 18 roll package of toilet paper for $62, which is $3.45 per roll. That’s just crazy.
On the other hand, a friend said that he went to a grocery store that was opening its first hour of business for the senior citizens. As he parked his vehicle and started toward the door, a lady advised him the door was locked. He explained he was there to shop with the senior citizens. They struck up a casual conversation that led him to tell her his mission was to buy toilet paper for a family that was unable to drive due to physical restrictions. The lady told my friend to follow her to her home because she had a stash of TP and she was glad to share. So, my friend did as she asked and she gave him 40 rolls of TP and told him to share with whoever is in need.
There are people who will open their hearts of compassion during times like this to help any way they can. We must know that during this time of less socialization, we cannot close our hands of compassion. Check-in on your neighbors. If you must go to the store, find out if they need anything.
Especially during this time, check in on those who are over 65 years of age and those who you know are limited in their movement. Let’s all learn to be good neighbors, even to those that we haven’t formally met.
We really are called to help one another. During this time, when our churches are not meeting, call some of the other members to see how they are doing. A kind voice is always a welcome voice.
Don’t forget your pastor. For the clergy this is also a new thing. Be sure to give them a call to let them know you are thinking of them and maybe even share a prayer with your pastor as I know it would be appreciated.
Don’t despair during this time. God knows your needs and He will help all of us get through this time. Remember this verse from the bible. Isiah 40:31 – “But those that wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.”
