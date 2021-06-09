GREENSBURG – I’m back. Thank you, Eileen, for filling in for me for a few weeks while my computer was in the shop. It’s amazing how much we depend on our electronics and how we miss them when we don’t have them. I think I read anything available, worked a lot of puzzles, sewed multiple items, all while I couldn’t play on my computer.
Another Indiana Extension Homemakers Association annual conference has been written into the history books. It was a welcome conference since we didn’t get to have one last year. It was like a family reunion with hugs going on all the time. It was in a new location this year, and I think I heard someone say it would be there next year. If you go, take your hiking boots. I was simply worn out from all the walking. They gave us pedometers to keep track of our steps. The sessions were interesting, but some more so than others. My shoulders are still hurting from doing the chair exercises. My favorite session was “The Power of Positive Thinking.” I think we all need to practice this.
I was asked to do a session on heirloom hand quilting again this year. I had decided to make this my last one until some of the ladies were so thrilled with the class I decided if they asked me I would do it again. They made me feel so good that I had put forth the effort to teach them. I’m already thinking of how I’m going to change it. My daughter helped me a lot by giving them individual attention.
The meals were good and served in a timely manner. Anne Moore of Bartholomew County finished up her term as President that ended up being for two years due to the pandemic. Our new President will be Michelle Roberts, and Cathy Wilkymacky will still be our District Representative. I was able to connect with a lot of the ladies that I had met during the years I have been going.
Now it’s back to the realities of everyday life. The garden is producing and we ate our first fresh peas today. Yum!
PURPLE LADY SALAD
1 6-ounce package red raspberry gelatin
1 cup boiling water
1 15-ounce can blueberries, undrained
1 8-ounce can crushed pineapple, undrained
1 8-ounce carton whipped topping
1 cup chopped walnuts (Optional)
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Stir in blueberries and pineapple. Chill until it has the consistency of an unbeaten egg. Fold in topping and nuts, if used. Chill until firm.
SALAD DRESSING FOR FRESH VEGETABLES
1¼ cup sugar
2 teaspoons dry mustard
2 teaspoons salt
1 large onion, grated
2/3 cup vinegar
2 cups vegetable oil
1 tablespoon celery seed
Paprika, as desired
In blender, combine sugar, salt, mustard and onion. Add vinegar and beat well. Add oil slowly and beat until thick. Add celery seed and paprika.
POTATO CASSEROLE
4 medium potatoes, sliced
1 cup milk
1 can mushroom soup
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped green pepper
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Place potatoes in greased baking dish. Mix remaining ingredients and pour over potatoes. Cover and bake 1 hour at 350 degrees.
STRAWBERRY – PINEAPPLE SALAD
1 pint fresh strawberries
1 can crushed or chunk pineapple
1 package strawberry glaze
2 sliced bananas
Mix well, chill, and serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.