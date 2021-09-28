GREENSBURG - I am back. It has been quite awhile since I was able to do this, but I think I can get it all together long enough to do it. I want to thank Eileen for taking care of this while I was away.
In case you didn't know it, I broke my ankle and spent a few days at the local hospital and a month at Arbor Grove Village. I was treated royally at both places. I can't say enough about the wonderful care I received. I had a great view from my window at Arbor Grove. I could see the walking path and I didn't know so many people used it. I could almost set my watch by seeing some people go at the same time every day. Some walked, some ran, some walked their dog or dogs, some pushed strollers.
I got to watch what I thought was a new tennis court at Rebecca Park, but someone told me it was for pickle ball. I never did see anyone using it, but at least the facility was ready. The splash pad was used all the time and I could see the little kids running through the splashing water.
The therapists did their best to get my body to do what it didn't want to do. I credit that with my getting to come home as soon as I did.
I also want to thank my family for coming and helping me out so much. The garden was the victim of too much rain, but they helped can and freeze what there was. This was a really good year for peaches and our trees did produce. I think I have enough to last for the rest of my life! I missed a lot of summer activity, such as the county fair. I had just taken a few things for entry before I fell.
I would sincerely like to thank everyone for being so nice to me. I got so many cards with kind thoughts for me. I get them out every so often to read them again.
Now I am back to my sewing machine and am cooking as much as I feel like doing. I am looking forward to Achievement Night . I hope you have your reservation made. I will get mine in as soon as I know how many from my club are going.
I have been getting a lot of recipes and thought I'd give you some for this time of year when it is a little cooler.
QUICK POTATO CORN CHOWDER
2 tablespoons butter
1 small onion, diced
2 ribs celery, diced
1 small carrot, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 medium baking potatoes, peeled and diced
3 cups chicken broth
1/2 teaspoon thyme
Salt to taste
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 bay leaf
2 cups corn, fresh or frozen
1 cup light cream
Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, celery, carrot and garlic. Cook 3 or 4 minutes or until onion is tender. Add potatoes, chicken broth, seasonings, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer and cook, covered, 8 to 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add corn and cream, simmer additional 4 minutes. Remove bay leaf. Using a potato masher, slightly mash the potatoes to thicken the soup. Serves 4.
MONTEREY CHICKEN SPAGHETTI CASSEROLE
12 ounces dry spaghetti
4 cups chopped cooked chicken
1 16-ounce carton sour cream
2 cans cream of chicken soup
1 10-ounce carton frozen spinach, thawed and drained
2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 6-ounce can French fried onions, divided
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9 x 13-inch pan with cooking spray. Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain. In a large bowl, combine cooked chicken, soup, sour cream, drained spinach, 1 cup cheese, garlic and 1/2 can onions. Stir in cooked spaghetti. Pour into prepared pan. Sprinkle remaining cheese and onions on top of pasta mixture. Bake, uncovered, for 40 to 50 minutes.
DUMP AND BAKE CHICKEN DIVAN
4 cups chicken, cooked and chopped
1 24-ounce package frozen broccoli florets, thawed
2 cans cream of chicken soup
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup chicken broth
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 cup cheddar cheese, grated
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
1 tablespoon butter, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9 x 13-inch dish with cooking spray.. Place chicken and broccoli in baking dish. In a medium bowl, stir together soup, mayo, broth and lemon juice. Pour over chicken. Top with cheese. Stir together bread crumbs and butter and sprinkle over cheese. Bake until bubbly and cheese has melted, 25 to 30 minutes.
BOSTON CREAM PIE POKE CAKE
1 box yellow cake mix
2 3.4-ounce boxes instant vanilla pudding mix
4 cups milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
12-ounce bag chocolate chips
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Let cool completely. Once cake has cooled poke holes all over the cake using the end of a wooden spoon. Whisk together the pudding mix, milk, and vanilla in a large bowl. Before the pudding has a chance to set up and thicken, pour over cake. Place in the refrigerator for an hour. Once the cake has chilled, make the chocolate ganache: Place chocolate chips in a heatproof bowl and heat cream until simmering on the stovetop over low heat. Pour hot cream over the chocolate chips and let sit for 5 minutes to soften the chocolate. Stir until smooth and let cool for 10 minutes. Pour chocolate over cake and smooth with a spatula. Chill in refrigerator for at least 4 hours and up to overnight before slicing and serving. Enjoy!
