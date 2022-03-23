Mike Sefton gave me more reason to enjoy the Indy 500 than I had before I heard his story about Ralph Kriplen’s rise from an auto mechanic in Iowa to a successful Indianapolis 500 mechanic. The story was told by Ralph’s son Dave Kriplen who lived in Decatur County at one time.
Last week was about the problems Ralph and friend Fred had getting to Indianapolis from Iowa riding their motorcycles. They finally made it in time to see the 1913 Indy 500. Thirty cars started and 13 finished. Rene Thomas won in a Delage with an average speed of 82.47 mph. Ralph was impressed with the Duesenberg that Eddie Rickenbacker drove. Two years later he rode in a Maxwell with Rickenbacker at the wheel.
Ralph and Fred went back to Iowa to work at Prays’ Garage for $18 a week. Having seen the Duesenberg-built Masons at the Speedway he determined to work with racing cars. The Duesenberg brothers, Fred and Augie, were established in St. Paul, Minnesota. Fred was the designer and Augie the shop manager. Ralph quit his job, went to St. Paul and was hired by the Duesenberg brothers for $20 for a 55-hour week making race car engines. Duesenberg didn’t make passenger cars until later.
Ralph’s first job was modifying two 800-HP race boat engines and building one new engine. The race boat was shipped to England, but in 1914 war broke out, preventing it from being unloaded.
Ralph was on the team when they left for Indianapolis. After a one-day weather delay the race started with riding mechanic Pete Henderson, driver Eddie O’Donnell, mechanic Jack Henderson with driver Tom Alley and mechanic Billy Chandler with driver Ralph Mulford on the three Duesenbergs. (Riding mechanics were used by most cars in the Indianapolis 500 from 1911 to 1922, and again from 1930 to 1937.)
The best Dusie finish was O’Donnell in fifth place. Ralph and the pit crew spent nearly the whole race mounting new tires on wheels. Dusies used Braender and Riverside tires that weren’t up to the job. Through the winter Ralph and the Duesenberg team worked on the 1916 season. Fred Duesenberg assigned Pete Henderson to drive one of the cars and Pete selected Ralph for his mechanic. Rickenbacker made a deal with the Prest-O-Lite Company to manage its team of four Maxwell cars.( Prest-O-Lite was started in 1904 by Greensburg born Carl G. Fisher and two others.)
Pete Henderson left the Dusenberg team and went to Prest-O-Lite in Speedway. A few days later Ralph got a letter inviting him to join John Henderson as his riding mechanic. Fred Duesenberg offered to assign Ralph to Tommy Milton’s car but Ralph went with Henderson on the Maxwells. Ralph and the Duesenbergs remained friends for life. (Jay Leno’s Dusie is said to be worth about $20 million now.)
In the 1916 race, Rickenbacker’s car went out early with a broken camshaft drive. At 150 miles Henderson pitted for fuel, oil and tires. Rick jumped in the number two car with Ralph in it and took off. Ralph later said it was the fastest and roughest ride he ever had. Rickenbacker drove with arms extended so widely that Ralph had to squirm down low to avoid them as Rick violently whipped the steering wheel in the turns to correct for skidding. So many miles and Ralph loved every one.
The United States entry into World War I in April 1917 caused management to have second thoughts about racing. Ralph enlisted and was discharged June 8, 1919. He gave up an opportunity to return to auto racing. He had met Alma Hater and they married. As their children grew up in Broad Ripple there were speedway old-time friends stop in around race day. Said Ralph’s son Dave, “Pop loved his family and engines to the end of his life.”
A very big thank you to Mike Sefton for this story.
