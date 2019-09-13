I Chronicles 13:8
“Then David and all Israel played music before God with all their might, with singing, on harps, on stringed instruments, on tambourines, on cymbals, and with trumpets.”
This past week, as I was leaving the Post Office, I heard the chimes of a wonderful hymn. The beautiful sound was coming from First Presbyterian Church just down the street from where I was parked.
As I listened to the chiming of this hymn I was taken back, even if for a moment, to a time when it was not uncommon to hear a hymn; for me, it brought peace into my spirit.
I know that we are all busy, but are we taking the time to listen to music? If we lived in the time of Psalmist David we would have often heard the music coming from wherever he and the others were.
Read Psalms and let your mind be bathed in the mystique of the words. There is a quality and certain richness to each Psalm. I know that in some Reformed churches they use a Psalter and sing the Psalms. Many of those churches do not use musical instruments.
In other churches, you can’t find a hymnal anywhere as they have incorporated the ministry of a Praise Team. Yet, there are churches, much like the one I serve, where we have hymnals. To be sure, with my background, we do have special music which I may offer that will have a soul sound or country sound, depending on how I sense the need for the day.
I have spoken with those who play piano and organ and I am told there aren’t many out there who have an interest in learning to play the organ. I find that a sad statement, though true. I have searched for some time looking for a musician to play the piano or organ for our worship services as it is very difficult for me to be the musician and do what I do for the service.
Sure, times are changing, and there has been this bit of a “worship war” going on in some churches. Folks, there is a need for us to come together and learn to praise God regardless of the style of music, and I would also say to the worship leaders, if your style is on that is contemporary add in a hymn on Sundays to help those feel more accepted. To those churches where you do the hymnal, invite someone in to provide a song that is more of the contemporary side of worship so anyone that is in attendance that likes that style will feel blessed by it also.
I know we all have our preferences and I am not suggesting any church make a total change, but I do believe the leadership of a church really needs to be sensitive to the needs of their parishioners when it comes to the music.
I know that not everyone has a music appreciation for the style of the organ I learned, but I know how effective it can be to share my music. I also know that not everyone has an appreciation for the country style of piano or guitar I play, but regardless of the style I play it as unto the Lord.
So, offer your worship, wherever you may be, unto the Lord. The next time you are downtown listen for the chimes coming from a church and just spend a moment reflecting.
