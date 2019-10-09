BLOOMINGTON — WTIU and Monroe County Airport are partnering to host a new free family-friendly event.
Community Flight Night takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, on the grounds of the Monroe County Airport, 972 S. Kirby Road, Bloomington.
“WTIU is excited to be part of what we hope is a new annual event. Community Flight Night will be a great way to introduce our viewers to PBS content for the whole family, as well as local resources through hands on activities,” said Brent Molnar, WTIU Station Operations Director.
Several area organizations will participate to provide fun and educational family activities. There will be space-related video screenings for adults and children of all ages, telescopes for sky exploration, airplane take-offs and landings, guided airport tours, food trucks, and more. Various vehicles will be on display for unique learning opportunities including a medevac helicopter, the airport fire rescue vehicle, a tethered hot air balloon, and several types of airplanes.
“This year’s theme revolves around the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. I’m especially looking forward to seeing the moon through one of Kirkwood Observatory’s field telescopes, and can’t wait to get an up-close look at a medevac helicopter,” said Molnar.
The rain date for the event is Sunday, Oct. 20.
For more information, visit wtiu.org/events.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.